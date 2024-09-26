Left Menu

India Eyes Series Win Against Bangladesh in Crucial Second Test at Kanpur

India, led by Rohit Sharma, will face Najmul Hossain Shanto's Bangladesh in the second Test of a two-game series in Kanpur. India dominated the first Test in Chennai, winning by 280 runs. Crucial performances from Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin have set the stage for an exciting contest.

Team India. (Photo- BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a highly anticipated match, India's cricket team, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, is set to compete against Bangladesh, captained by Najmul Hossain Shanto, in the second Test at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium.

The first Test in Chennai saw India securing a resounding 280-run victory over their subcontinental rivals. Historically, India has dominated the head-to-head contests, with 12 wins out of 14 matches, and Bangladesh yet to clinch a victory. Ravichandran Ashwin emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the series with six dismissals, showcasing a stellar performance in Chennai.

Rishabh Pant also made a remarkable return, leading the run charts with 148 runs following his comeback from a severe road accident in 2022. As India aims to whitewash Bangladesh, the visitors seek redemption. India's assistant coach Abhishek Nayar highlighted the importance of pitch conditions in player selection, particularly for Kuldeep Yadav. Conversely, Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe confirmed that all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is available for the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

