Dwayne Bravo Named KKR Mentor Ahead of IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders appoint former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor for IPL 2025, succeeding Gautam Gambhir. Bravo retired from all forms of cricket due to injury and has transitioned to coaching roles, bringing valuable experience to KKR.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 11:20 IST
Dwayne Bravo (Photo: KKR) . Image Credit: ANI
Kolkata Knight Riders announced the appointment of former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo as their new mentor, ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Bravo, who is set to turn 41 next month, recently retired from all forms of cricket after suffering a groin injury in the Caribbean Premier League.

Having retired from international cricket in 2021 and the IPL last year, Bravo has shifted his focus to coaching, previously working with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Afghanistan teams. Venky Mysore, CEO of Knight Riders Group, said Bravo's appointment is an exciting development that will greatly benefit the franchise and its players.

Bravo's role with KKR is his second coaching stint in the IPL. He joined Chennai Super Kings in 2011, retired from the team in 2022, and became their bowling coach in 2023. A decorated cricketer, Bravo is the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL history and the only player to have won two purple caps. Expressing his enthusiasm, Bravo said that being part of the Knight Riders is the perfect platform for his transition from player to mentor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

