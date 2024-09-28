Rain Halts Second Day of India-Bangladesh Test
The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off due to heavy rain. Despite groundsmen's efforts, the conditions didn't improve and play was officially halted at 2:15 PM. India leads the series 1-0 after a victory in Chennai.
The second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh was called off on Saturday due to relentless rain.
The morning drizzle escalated into heavy rain, preventing play at Green Park Stadium.
Despite groundsmen's attempts using super soppers from 11:15 AM, poor visibility and soaked conditions led to an official suspension of play at 2:15 PM.
Weather forecasts predict further rain on Sunday, but Monday and Tuesday are expected to be sunny, making a draw likely. Bangladesh ended the rain-halted first day at 107 for three in 35 overs. Indian bowler Akash Deep and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took key wickets. India leads the series 1-0, having won in Chennai by 280 runs.
