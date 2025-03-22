Left Menu

India Set to Host Major Cricket Tours with West Indies and South Africa

India will host the West Indies for a two-match Test series in October and welcome South Africa for an all-format tour in November. The West Indies' visit is their first Test tour to India since 2013-14. The South Africa tour will include two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.

  • India

In a major highlight for cricket fans, India is gearing up to host the West Indies for two Tests this October, marking the Caribbeans' first Test tour to India since 2013-14, when Sachin Tendulkar played his last international match.

Following this, South Africa will arrive for an exciting all-format tour in November. The anticipated South Africa tour will feature two Test matches, three ODIs, and five T20Is, serving as a prelude to next year's T20 World Cup to be held in India.

Alongside these events, India is also set to host the ICC Women's ODI World Cup in September, with Vizag, Guwahati, Mullanpur, Thiruvananthapuram, and Indore lined up as venues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

