Heather Knight Steps Down: End of an Era for England Women's Cricket

Heather Knight resigns as England women's cricket captain after nine years. The 34-year-old led England to 2017 World Cup victory and played 199 matches as captain. Despite recent struggles, she will continue playing internationally. England coach Jon Lewis also steps down post-Ashes defeat by Australia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 16:35 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 16:35 IST
Heather Knight Steps Down: End of an Era for England Women's Cricket
Heather Knight

In a surprising yet momentous shift, Heather Knight has announced her resignation as captain of the England women's cricket team after nine remarkable years. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed the news on Saturday. Knight, 34, played an instrumental role in leading England to a triumphant World Cup victory in 2017 and has captained the side in 199 matches since taking the helm in 2016. Despite stepping down from the captaincy, she will continue to contribute her skills as a key player for the international side.

The announcement follows a string of challenges for the team, accentuated by England coach Jon Lewis's departure after a devastating 16-0 whitewash by Australia in this year's Ashes series. Knight described captaining the national team as the "biggest honour" of her life and reflects on her time fondly, particularly highlighting the progress made in women's cricket both on and off the pitch.

Throughout her illustrious career, Knight has donned the England jersey in 14 Tests, 149 One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and 129 T20 Internationals, amassing five centuries across all formats and steering her team to 134 victories. While the team has recently faced challenges, including elimination at last year's T20 World Cup's group stage and the crushing defeat against Australia, Knight's contribution to the sport remains profound and impactful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

