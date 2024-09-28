Sri Lanka Near Historic Series Sweep, New Zealand on the Brink
Sri Lanka is on the verge of a monumental series sweep against New Zealand after reducing the visitors to 199 for five in their second innings. The match is poised to end inside three days, prolonged only by bad light. Prabath Jayasuriya's spin and the team's stellar batting laid the foundation for a likely historic victory.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:06 IST
- Country:
- Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka is just five wickets away from sealing a monumental series sweep against New Zealand after reducing the visitors to 199 for five in their second innings on Saturday.
New Zealand, needing 315 runs to avoid an innings defeat, face a formidable challenge. The match, anticipated to end in under three days, was only prolonged by bad light, prompting umpires to call off play with 20 overs remaining.
The third day was tumultuous, with New Zealand losing 13 wickets, including a morning collapse of nine.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha Launches Team Konark Suryas in Legends League Cricket
Delays and Uncertainty Plague Pakistan's Cricket Series Against England
Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India with High Hopes and Confidence
Bangladesh Cricket Team Arrives in India for High-Stakes Series
PCB Scraps Daily Allowances for Women Cricketers Sparking Dismay