Sri Lanka Near Historic Series Sweep, New Zealand on the Brink

Sri Lanka is just five wickets away from sealing a monumental series sweep against New Zealand after reducing the visitors to 199 for five in their second innings on Saturday.

New Zealand, needing 315 runs to avoid an innings defeat, face a formidable challenge. The match, anticipated to end in under three days, was only prolonged by bad light, prompting umpires to call off play with 20 overs remaining.

The third day was tumultuous, with New Zealand losing 13 wickets, including a morning collapse of nine.

(With inputs from agencies.)