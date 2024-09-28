Left Menu

Sri Lanka Near Historic Series Sweep, New Zealand on the Brink

Sri Lanka is on the verge of a monumental series sweep against New Zealand after reducing the visitors to 199 for five in their second innings. The match is poised to end inside three days, prolonged only by bad light. Prabath Jayasuriya's spin and the team's stellar batting laid the foundation for a likely historic victory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Galle | Updated: 28-09-2024 19:06 IST | Created: 28-09-2024 19:06 IST
Sri Lanka Near Historic Series Sweep, New Zealand on the Brink
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka is just five wickets away from sealing a monumental series sweep against New Zealand after reducing the visitors to 199 for five in their second innings on Saturday.

New Zealand, needing 315 runs to avoid an innings defeat, face a formidable challenge. The match, anticipated to end in under three days, was only prolonged by bad light, prompting umpires to call off play with 20 overs remaining.

The third day was tumultuous, with New Zealand losing 13 wickets, including a morning collapse of nine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

UPDATE 2-Blinken urges Maduro engage in dialogue with Venezuela's opposition

 Global
2
Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

Australia and China Strengthen Ties with New Trade and Investment Agreements

 Global
3
Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

Israel Defies Calls for Ceasefire Amid Intensified Strikes in Lebanon

 Global
4
Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Method

Alabama Executes Second Inmate Using Controversial Nitrogen Asphyxiation Met...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening Local Partnerships for Effective Health Emergency Preparedness

Revenue Windfalls and Wage Inequality: The Impact of Unexpected Demand Shocks

Fuel Price Increases and Emission Reductions: Brazil’s Strategy for a Greener Future

Optimizing Energy Efficiency in Logistics: An Agent-Based Approach for Sensor Networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024