IPL Teams Allowed Up to Six Retentions, New Pay Structure Announced

The IPL governing council has sanctioned that the 10 franchises can retain a maximum of six players, including one Right To Match (RTM) card, at a cost of Rs 75 crore out of an enhanced team purse of Rs 120 crore. The move aligns with a strategy to ensure competitive balance in the league.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah announced a per-match fee of Rs 7.50 lakh for all players chosen to play league games, with an added income of Rs 1.05 crore over their salaries. This fresh development promises significant financial incentives for consistent players, making the game more lucrative.

The updated retention rules indicate varying costs based on the number of players retained, which adds an interesting dynamic to team strategies ahead of the mega auction. The idea is to balance the competition and allow teams with fewer star players to shore up their squads effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)