FECAFOOT Defends Eto'o Amidst FIFA Ban Controversy

The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) claims that FIFA's six-month stadium ban on its president Samuel Eto'o is due to a misunderstanding. The sanction follows Eto'o's confrontation with officials after the Cameroon women's Under-20 team's loss to Brazil. FECAFOOT may challenge the decision legally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 01:32 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 01:32 IST
The Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) has described FIFA's six-month stadium ban on Samuel Eto'o as a misunderstanding, suggesting possible legal recourse. FIFA penalized Eto'o for 'offensive behaviour and violations of fair play principles' after Cameroon women's Under-20 team lost to Brazil.

Following their 3-1 defeat in the round of 16 at the World Cup in Colombia on Sept. 11, FECAFOOT acknowledged Eto'o's confrontation with match officials but insisted it was conducted cordially. They highlighted irregularities in both the Brazil match and a previous game against Colombia officiated by the same referee.

In a statement, FECAFOOT expressed surprise and disappointment at FIFA's decision, emphasizing Eto'o's respectful communication of errors. They affirmed his right to seek legal justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

