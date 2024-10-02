Left Menu

Babar Azam Steps Down as Pakistan's White-Ball Captain Again

Babar Azam has resigned as Pakistan's white-ball cricket captain for the second time in 11 months to focus on improving his game and spending quality time with his family. His leadership saw mixed results, including a significant upset at the T20 World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:03 IST
Babar Azam has announced his resignation as the white-ball cricket captain of Pakistan for the second time in less than a year. The 28-year-old cited the need to reduce his workload and concentrate on honing his performance.

Last year, Babar stepped down from leading all three formats after Pakistan's early exit from the 50-overs World Cup. He reassumed the white-ball captaincy in March for the Twenty20 World Cup, where Pakistan failed to progress to the Super Eight stage.

"It's been an honour to lead this team, but it's time for me to step down and focus on my playing role," Babar wrote in a post on X. In his second stint as captain, Pakistan won six out of 13 T20 matches, and suffered a major upset against hosts United States in the T20 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

