Karim Adeyemi Shines as Champions League Restructuring Sparks Debate
Karim Adeyemi led Borussia Dortmund to a resounding 7-1 win over Celtic in the revamped Champions League. Meanwhile, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Arsenal also celebrated significant victories. The UEFA's new format, which replaces the group stage with a league system, faced criticism from fans despite more teams and supposedly balanced matchups.
Karim Adeyemi stole the spotlight as Borussia Dortmund overwhelmed Celtic 7-1 at home in the newly restructured Champions League.
Adeyemi's first-half hat trick led the charge, marking Dortmund's second major victory following Bayern Munich's 9-2 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb. Barcelona, Manchester City, and Arsenal also took big wins with significant contributions from star players like Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.
This season sees a shift from the traditional group stage to a league format, involving 36 teams each playing eight opponents once. While UEFA promised more balanced competition, fans voiced their discontent with large displays criticizing the changes. Additional strong performances came from Inter Milan, Brest, Bayer Leverkusen, and Sporting Lisbon, emphasizing the competitive spirit still alive in the tournament.
