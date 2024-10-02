Left Menu

Karim Adeyemi Shines as Champions League Restructuring Sparks Debate

Karim Adeyemi led Borussia Dortmund to a resounding 7-1 win over Celtic in the revamped Champions League. Meanwhile, Barcelona, Manchester City, and Arsenal also celebrated significant victories. The UEFA's new format, which replaces the group stage with a league system, faced criticism from fans despite more teams and supposedly balanced matchups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 02-10-2024 10:08 IST | Created: 02-10-2024 10:08 IST
Karim Adeyemi Shines as Champions League Restructuring Sparks Debate
Karim Adeyemi
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Karim Adeyemi stole the spotlight as Borussia Dortmund overwhelmed Celtic 7-1 at home in the newly restructured Champions League.

Adeyemi's first-half hat trick led the charge, marking Dortmund's second major victory following Bayern Munich's 9-2 triumph over Dinamo Zagreb. Barcelona, Manchester City, and Arsenal also took big wins with significant contributions from star players like Robert Lewandowski and Erling Haaland.

This season sees a shift from the traditional group stage to a league format, involving 36 teams each playing eight opponents once. While UEFA promised more balanced competition, fans voiced their discontent with large displays criticizing the changes. Additional strong performances came from Inter Milan, Brest, Bayer Leverkusen, and Sporting Lisbon, emphasizing the competitive spirit still alive in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

Israel Strikes Ain al-Hilweh Camp Amid Escalating Tensions

 Global
2
Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

Katyusha Rockets Fired Near Baghdad Airport Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

 Global
3
Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

Syrian TV Presenter Killed in Israeli Strike on Damascus

 Global
4
Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

Mark Rutte Takes Helm at NATO Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience in the Face of Climate-Induced Migration in Pakistan and Viet Nam

Advancing Sustainable Solutions for Internal Displacement: A Development-Oriented Framework

Revolutionizing Smart Cities: AI-Powered Multi-Agent Systems for Urban Mobility

Virtual Reality Meets Data Literacy: Exploring the Educational Impact of DataliVR

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024