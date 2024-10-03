Mumbai City FC Coach Optimistic Despite Draw With Bengaluru FC

Mumbai City FC's head coach, Petr Kratky, expressed optimism after their recent match against formidable opponents, Bengaluru FC, at the Mumbai Football Arena. Despite missing clear opportunities, the Islanders extended their winless streak to three games, following a draw and a previous defeat at Jamshedpur FC.

In the post-match press conference, Kratky highlighted his team's aggressive first-half performance. He stated, "Reflecting on the whole game, I think we were the better team. Our efforts in the first half showed many positives," as reported by ISL. He emphasized the new season's potential, noting the need for continuous improvement.

Facing Bengaluru FC, who had a spotless start to their season, Kratky revealed strategic tweaks to counter the opposition's strengths. "Bengaluru FC is a strong team with consistent clean sheets," he said. "Our strategy included playing long to avoid their pressing game. Execution could have been better, but such adjustments are necessary at times." Looking ahead, Mumbai City FC will face FC Goa, Odisha FC, and Kerala Blasters FC after the international break.

(With inputs from agencies.)