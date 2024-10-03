Ex-Cricketer Azharuddin Summoned by ED in HCA Money Laundering Case
Former India cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate concerning alleged money laundering connected to the Hyderabad Cricket Association. Azharuddin didn't appear and requested additional time. The case involves substantial financial irregularities during his tenure as the HCA president, prompting a thorough investigation by authorities.
The Enforcement Directorate has summoned former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the Hyderabad Cricket Association, sources reveal. Azharuddin, accused of fund misappropriation during his time as HCA president, has sought more time to respond.
The ED's probe follows extensive searches last November in Telangana, where officials targeted several locations tied to past HCA officials, uncovering digital evidence, documents, and Rs. 10.39 lakh in undisclosed cash. Notable figures involved include Gaddam Vinod, Shivlal Yadav, and Arshad Ayub, all of whom have held significant HCA positions.
This investigation stems from three FIRs by Hyderabad's Anti-Corruption Bureau, outlining alleged Rs. 20 crore misappropriation. Irregularities reportedly include procurement lapses and contract manipulations for Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium, raising serious questions about transparency and fiscal responsibility within the association. (ANI)
(With inputs from agencies.)
