Pakistan Upsets Sri Lanka in Thrilling T20 World Cup Clash

In an electrifying match at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Sharjah, Pakistan stunned defending Asian Cup champions Sri Lanka with a 31-run victory. Skipper Fatima Sana led her team to success, showcasing both strategic prowess and on-field dominance.

Pakistan's innings began modestly at 116 runs, with substantial contributions from Sana, who scored a crucial 30 off 20 balls. Her late-innings flourish proved decisive as Pakistan's bowlers, notably Sadia Iqbal, restricted Sri Lanka to just 85/9. The early breakthrough by Sana set the tone, dismissing Sri Lanka's danger player, Chamari Athapaththu.

Despite Sri Lanka's bowling efforts, which included standout performances from Athapaththu, Sugandika Kumari, and Udeshika Prabodhani, Pakistan's disciplined bowling attack was the day's highlight. The victory marks a promising start for Pakistan's new captain Sana, who decisively opted to bat first after winning the toss.

