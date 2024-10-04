South Africa's Commanding Victory Sets Tone in ICC Women's T20 World Cup
South Africa kicked off their ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign with a convincing ten-wicket victory over West Indies. Nonkululeko Mlaba's four-wicket haul and fifties from Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits steered South Africa to their target, with 13 balls spare, after restricting West Indies to 118/6.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
South Africa delivered a commanding start to their ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 campaign, securing a ten-wicket win against West Indies in Dubai on Friday. Nonkululeko Mlaba's four-wicket performance and the opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, both scoring fifties, played pivotal roles in South Africa's dominant display.
Chasing a modest target of 119 runs, South African openers Wolvaardt and Brits reached their goal with ease and 13 balls to spare. Wolvaardt's powerplay prowess, including a classic drive, set the early tone, as a resilient West Indies cycled through eight bowlers in search of a breakthrough.
West Indies managed to post 118/6, with Mlaba's 4/29 being crucial in stifling their effort, supported by Marizanne Kapp's key wickets. Despite Taylor's resilience, the South African side's impressive performance has buoyed hopes of advancing further than the previous tournament edition.
(With inputs from agencies.)