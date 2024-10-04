Ratcliffe's Leadership Overhaul: The Future of Manchester United

Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire minority owner of Manchester United, made no comment on his confidence in manager Erik ten Hag amid the club's difficult season start.

After acquiring a 27.7% stake in the team, Ratcliffe has significantly restructured United's soccer operations, positioning new executives to make crucial decisions.

While Ratcliffe respects Ten Hag as a coach, he emphasizes that the board, led by newly appointed executives, will guide the club's path forward, aiming to restore its former glory.

