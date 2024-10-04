Left Menu

Ratcliffe's Leadership Overhaul: The Future of Manchester United

Jim Ratcliffe, a minority owner of Manchester United, has revamped the club's management but refrains from commenting on his faith in manager Erik ten Hag. Despite Ten Hag's challenging start, the new executive team is tasked to steer Manchester United back to prominence.

Manchester | Updated: 04-10-2024 23:22 IST
Jim Ratcliffe, the billionaire minority owner of Manchester United, made no comment on his confidence in manager Erik ten Hag amid the club's difficult season start.

After acquiring a 27.7% stake in the team, Ratcliffe has significantly restructured United's soccer operations, positioning new executives to make crucial decisions.

While Ratcliffe respects Ten Hag as a coach, he emphasizes that the board, led by newly appointed executives, will guide the club's path forward, aiming to restore its former glory.

