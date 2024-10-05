Cricket Returns to Gwalior: A New Era for the City
After 14 years, international cricket returns to Gwalior with the opening of the Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium, which promises to host future high-profile matches alternatively with Indore. This development marks a new chapter for the city's rich cricketing heritage and aims to uphold its tradition of hosting esteemed games.
International cricket is making a long-awaited return to Gwalior this Sunday, ending a 14-year hiatus. The inauguration of the new Shrimant Madhavrao Stadium promises to cement the city as a key venue for high-profile matches, alternating with Indore as highlighted by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) President Abhilash Khandekar.
The state-of-the-art facility, unveiled in June, replaces the aging Captain Roop Singh Stadium and is seen as a testament to Gwalior's rich cricketing history. It meets the International Cricket Council (ICC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) requirements for an exclusive cricket stadium, offering a world-class venue to the city.
With the India-Bangladesh T20I marking the stadium's milestone, tickets are sold out, accommodating 30,000 eager spectators. Despite challenges posed by weather conditions, MPCA staff have expertly prepared for the event, exemplifying dedication to reestablishing Gwalior as a prominent cricket hub.
