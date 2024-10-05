Goa Shocks Tamil Nadu in Women's Football Championship Opener
In a surprising turn of events, Goa defeated last year's champions Tamil Nadu on the first day of the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championships. Sushmita Jadhav secured victory with a left-footed goal. Meanwhile, Kerala triumphed over Himachal Pradesh 5-0 with goals from several team members.
On the opening day of the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championships, Goa pulled off an unexpected victory against the reigning champions Tamil Nadu, securing a 1-0 win at the TMK Arena on Saturday.
Sushmita Jadhav was the star of the Group A match, scoring a remarkable left-footed goal from long range in the 20th minute, leading her team to triumph.
In a separate match, Kerala dominated Himachal Pradesh with a 5-0 victory. The team opened the scores in the 39th minute, and further goals followed from Ahana Vengat, Captain Malavika P, Lakshmipriya KR, and youth international Shilji Shaji.
