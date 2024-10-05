Left Menu

Goa Shocks Tamil Nadu in Women's Football Championship Opener

In a surprising turn of events, Goa defeated last year's champions Tamil Nadu on the first day of the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championships. Sushmita Jadhav secured victory with a left-footed goal. Meanwhile, Kerala triumphed over Himachal Pradesh 5-0 with goals from several team members.

Sushmita Jadhav was the star of the Group A match, scoring a remarkable left-footed goal from long range in the 20th minute, leading her team to triumph.
  • Country:
  • India

On the opening day of the 29th Senior Women's National Football Championships, Goa pulled off an unexpected victory against the reigning champions Tamil Nadu, securing a 1-0 win at the TMK Arena on Saturday.

Sushmita Jadhav was the star of the Group A match, scoring a remarkable left-footed goal from long range in the 20th minute, leading her team to triumph.

In a separate match, Kerala dominated Himachal Pradesh with a 5-0 victory. The team opened the scores in the 39th minute, and further goals followed from Ahana Vengat, Captain Malavika P, Lakshmipriya KR, and youth international Shilji Shaji.

(With inputs from agencies.)

