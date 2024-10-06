Luongo Sidelined: Australia's World Cup Qualifiers in Jeopardy

Ipswich Town midfielder Massimo Luongo has pulled out of Australia's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against China and Japan, according to a Sunday announcement by Football Australia.

Luongo is sidelined due to an ankle injury, and Coach Tony Popovic has called up replacements Luke Brattan and Patrick Yazbek for the qualifiers in Adelaide and Saitama.

Australia requires a crucial win against China, with only one point from their first two matches, to stay in the race for a top-two finish in Group C and secure World Cup qualification.

