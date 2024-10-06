Jamshedpur FC's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory Over East Bengal FC

Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-0 victory against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League's opening match, held at the JRD Tata Complex. This triumph extends the Men of Steel's unbeaten streak against the Kolkata-based club to four matches and lifts them to third place in the league standings with nine points.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil expressed his satisfaction with his players' commitment, recognizing their effective defense against the Red and Gold Brigade's offensive efforts. Jamil, elated by the team's performance, stated in the ISL official post-match conference, 'Everybody worked hard. We played with confidence and secured the positive result we wanted.'

Despite dominating possession with 66% and attempting 30 shots, East Bengal FC endured their fourth consecutive defeat this season. Acknowledging the opponent's efforts, Jamil praised their gameplay but focused on his team's upcoming home clash against Hyderabad FC on October 21, emphasizing improvement during the international break.

(With inputs from agencies.)