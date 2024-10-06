Left Menu

Jamshedpur FC's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory Over East Bengal FC

Jamshedpur FC defeated East Bengal FC 2-0 in the ISL opener, marking their fourth unbeaten match against them. Coach Khalid Jamil praised his team's performance, which raised them to third in the league. Despite dominating possession, East Bengal FC suffered their fourth straight loss this season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 12:54 IST
Jamshedpur FC's Unbeaten Streak Continues with Victory Over East Bengal FC
Jamshedpur FC head coach Khalid Jamil (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-0 victory against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League's opening match, held at the JRD Tata Complex. This triumph extends the Men of Steel's unbeaten streak against the Kolkata-based club to four matches and lifts them to third place in the league standings with nine points.

Head Coach Khalid Jamil expressed his satisfaction with his players' commitment, recognizing their effective defense against the Red and Gold Brigade's offensive efforts. Jamil, elated by the team's performance, stated in the ISL official post-match conference, 'Everybody worked hard. We played with confidence and secured the positive result we wanted.'

Despite dominating possession with 66% and attempting 30 shots, East Bengal FC endured their fourth consecutive defeat this season. Acknowledging the opponent's efforts, Jamil praised their gameplay but focused on his team's upcoming home clash against Hyderabad FC on October 21, emphasizing improvement during the international break.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

Harris Seeks Arab American Support Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global
2
Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

Haryana Elections 2023: A Fray of Political Titans

 India
3
Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

Tensions Escalate As Iran and Israel Exchange Blows in the Middle East

 Global
4
False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

False Alarms in Southern Israel: Military Clarifies Siren Incident

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Impact of Global Shocks on Fragile Economies and the Role of External Support

Building a Low-Carbon Grid: The Economic Case for Renewables and Flexibility

Beyond Trade: How WTO Accession Reforms Fuel Long-Term Economic Expansion

Bridging the Divide: A Study on Regional Human Development in West Bengal

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024