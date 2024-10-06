Amir Ali Leads India in Sultan of Johor Cup

Amir Ali has been appointed as the captain of the 18-member junior hockey squad for the Sultan of Johor Cup, with Rohit serving as his deputy. This marks the debut tournament for head coach PR Sreejesh in Malaysia starting October 19.

India's campaign kicks off against Japan on October 19, followed by matches against Great Britain, hosts Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand. The top two teams will vie for the final on October 26.

Defender Amir Ali and forward Gurjot Singh were key to the senior team's success in the Asian Champions Trophy. The Sultan of Johor Cup will be a crucial test for the team ahead of the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat 2024, enthuses Ali.

(With inputs from agencies.)