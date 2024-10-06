Left Menu

Amir Ali Leads India in Sultan of Johor Cup

Amir Ali, named captain with Rohit as vice-captain, leads India's junior hockey team in the Sultan of Johor Cup starting October 19 in Malaysia. The tournament, marking the debut of head coach PR Sreejesh, will serve as preparation for the Men’s Junior Asia Cup Muscat 2024.

Updated: 06-10-2024 13:08 IST
Amir Ali

Amir Ali has been appointed as the captain of the 18-member junior hockey squad for the Sultan of Johor Cup, with Rohit serving as his deputy. This marks the debut tournament for head coach PR Sreejesh in Malaysia starting October 19.

India's campaign kicks off against Japan on October 19, followed by matches against Great Britain, hosts Malaysia, Australia, and New Zealand. The top two teams will vie for the final on October 26.

Defender Amir Ali and forward Gurjot Singh were key to the senior team's success in the Asian Champions Trophy. The Sultan of Johor Cup will be a crucial test for the team ahead of the Men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat 2024, enthuses Ali.

