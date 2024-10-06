Kartik Singh Shines at Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship

Young Indian golfer Kartik Singh delivered an impressive performance at the 2024 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship, finishing as the highest-ranking Indian at the 18th position. At just 14, Singh completed the tournament with consistent rounds of 71-67-72-70.

The championship, held at the rain-soaked Taiheiyo Golf Club, saw Singh and fellow Indian golfers Krishnav Nikhil Chopraa and Rakshit Dahiya make significant efforts. Despite a challenging final day, all showcased perseverance and skill.

China's Wenyi Ding claimed victory, crafting a dilemma over turning professional. His triumph grants him exemptions into the 2025 Masters and The Open, posing critical career decisions amid the prospect of securing a DP World Tour card.

