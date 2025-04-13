DeChambeau, Edwards, and Volkanovski: Stars Shine in Diverse Sports Headlines

In a thrilling display of skill, Bryson DeChambeau made a significant impact at the Masters with a long-range birdie putt, setting up a compelling final showdown. This late-round heroics mark a much-anticipated face-off with Rory McIlroy, echoing their previous U.S. Open contest.

Turning to basketball, the NBA rescinded a technical foul against Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards. Initially benching him for an upcoming game, Anthony's penalty was removed after review, allowing him to continue contributing this season.

In hockey news, the Winnipeg Jets secured the Western Conference's top seed after a shootout success against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, MMA saw Alexander Volkanovski reclaim his featherweight title, displaying perseverance and skill after a challenging knockdown in the fight.

(With inputs from agencies.)