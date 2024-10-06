Left Menu

Daring Rescue on Chaukhamba III: A Tale of Survival

Two foreign women mountaineers were rescued after being stranded for three days at a height of 6,015 metres near Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district. The rescue operation, involving the IAF and SDRF, was aided by a French mountaineering team, ensuring their safe return.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gopeshwar | Updated: 06-10-2024 16:01 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 16:01 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Two foreign women mountaineers were successfully rescued on Sunday morning after being stranded at an altitude of 6,015 metres en route to the Chaukhamba III peak in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, according to the District Disaster Management Centre.

The mountaineers, Michelle Theresa Dvorak from the USA and Fay Jane Manners from the UK, had been stranded since October 3. Despite the three-day ordeal, both women are safe. They appeared visibly relieved, with smiles on their faces, as they reached the Jyotirmath helipad via rescue efforts led by the Indian Air Force (IAF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

A French mountaineering team, also on an expedition, played a pivotal role in the rescue by providing location coordinates. The rescue operation, consisting of the IAF, SDRF, and the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering team, spanned two days and was hampered by adverse weather, yet ended successfully Sunday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

