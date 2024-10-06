India Triumphs Over Pakistan in Epic Women's T20 Showdown

In a sensational display of cricketing prowess, India triumphed over arch-rivals Pakistan with a six-wicket victory in the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 match held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Led by stellar performances from opener Shafali Verma and captain Harmanpreet Kaur, India navigated through challenging phases to emerge victorious.

The opening partnership between Shafali Verma, who scored 32 off 35 balls, and Smriti Mandhana, who contributed 7 runs, laid a foundation for India's chase of Pakistan's 105-run target. However, Pakistan's Sadia Iqbal and Fatima Sana made inroads, putting India on the back foot until Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet steadied the innings.

Despite a field scare when Harmanpreet succumbed to a neck injury, her resolve alongside Deepti Sharma's strategic play propelled India over the finish line. The victory was cemented in the penultimate over when S Sajana hit a decisive four. Earlier, India's bowlers, led by Arundhati Reddy, restricted Pakistan to 105/8 in 20 overs.

(With inputs from agencies.)