Kartik Kumar and KM Laxmi Shine at Bengaluru Marathon

Kartik Kumar and KM Laxmi stole the show at the 11th Bengaluru Marathon, clinching victories in the men's and women's categories respectively. Held at the renowned Kanteerava Stadium, the marathon is a category E World Athletics Label Road Race and was certified as a National Open Marathon by the Athletics Federation of India this year.

Kumar, an Asian Games silver medallist, finished the marathon with an impressive time of 2:22:50. The athlete, who also competed at the Portland Track Festival 2024, surpassed his competition, with Pradeep Singh Chaudhary finishing closely behind at 2:23:35 and Harshad at 2:25:50.

In the women's race, KM Laxmi dominated with a time of 3:00:21. She outpaced last year's winner Jyoti Gawate, who placed third, and Ashvini Jadhav, who secured second place. The event also saw strong performances in the half-marathon, with Ashok Bind and Tejaswini winning the men's and women's categories.

(With inputs from agencies.)