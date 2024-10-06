Arundhati Reddy Shines as India's Tactical Focus Shifts to Net Run Rate

India medium-pacer Arundhati Reddy stressed the team's aim to boost their net run rate in future Women's T20 World Cup matches, especially after barely securing a six-wicket victory against Pakistan.

Reddy, the standout performer of the match with figures of 3/19, aided in limiting Pakistan to 105 for eight. The Indian batters' cautious approach nearly jeopardized the game, but skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's experience came to the rescue.

Reddy made her T20I debut in 2018 and has worked relentlessly to reclaim her spot, aiming to be the world's best all-rounder. Reddy's disciplined line and length were pivotal, showcasing her two years of rigorous preparation.

(With inputs from agencies.)