Lyon's Winning Streak Continues with Victory over Nantes

Lyon demonstrated its resurgence in form as it recorded a fourth consecutive victory across all competitions, defeating Nantes 2-0 on Sunday in the French league.

The win was secured with a goal from Nicolas Tagliafico and an own goal by Nicolas Pallois, allowing Lyon to secure its third league win in seven matches. This win provides breathing room for Lyon, placing them five points above the relegation playoff zone.

While Nantes had missed opportunities to equalize, they were further punished in the second half when Pallois inadvertently turned in a cross from Corentin Tolisso. Elsewhere in the league, Paris Saint-Germain looks to close the gap on leaders Monaco with their upcoming match against Nice.

(With inputs from agencies.)