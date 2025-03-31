PSG Unwavering in Pursuit of French Cup Glory

Paris St Germain is set for a semi-final clash against Dunkerque as they pursue a record-extending 16th French Cup victory, manager Luis Enrique revealed on Monday. The team remains unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season and is also eyeing their first Champions League triumph.

As the favorites, PSG will travel to Dunkerque on Tuesday. Enrique emphasized the importance of maintaining focus across all competitions, explaining, "We've been thinking in general terms and not about a single match, taking every game as a challenge."

With 119 goals scored in 44 matches, PSG's goal-scoring capability stands strong. Forward Bradley Barcola exemplifies this spirit, showcasing strategic play that places teammates in decisive positions. Enrique noted the priority is always finding the best-placed player in front of the goal.

