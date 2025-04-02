PSG Stages Epic Comeback to Reach French Cup Final

In a thrilling display of resilience, Paris St Germain battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat second-tier Dunkerque 4-2 on Tuesday, securing their place in the French Cup final. With hopes of a 16th title triumph, the victory marked a significant milestone for the holders.

PSG manager Luis Enrique acknowledged the unusual start as Dunkerque shocked the match with two early goals. Yet, strategic halftime changes and a determined performance led by Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos turned the tide for PSG in the second half.

Dunkerque's impressive performance saw them reach the semi-finals for the first time, having previously knocked out top-flight teams Lille and Brest. Meanwhile, PSG, eyeing another Ligue 1 title, focus on their upcoming match against Angers, only needing a single point to clinch it.

