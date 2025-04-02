Left Menu

PSG Stages Epic Comeback to Reach French Cup Final

Paris St Germain overcame a two-goal deficit to defeat Dunkerque 4-2, advancing to the French Cup final. Ousmane Dembele's performance was pivotal. The win moves PSG closer to an unprecedented 16th cup victory, while Dunkerque's impressive run featured surprising victories over top-tier teams Lille and Brest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 03:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 03:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a thrilling display of resilience, Paris St Germain battled back from a two-goal deficit to beat second-tier Dunkerque 4-2 on Tuesday, securing their place in the French Cup final. With hopes of a 16th title triumph, the victory marked a significant milestone for the holders.

PSG manager Luis Enrique acknowledged the unusual start as Dunkerque shocked the match with two early goals. Yet, strategic halftime changes and a determined performance led by Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos turned the tide for PSG in the second half.

Dunkerque's impressive performance saw them reach the semi-finals for the first time, having previously knocked out top-flight teams Lille and Brest. Meanwhile, PSG, eyeing another Ligue 1 title, focus on their upcoming match against Angers, only needing a single point to clinch it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

