PSG on Verge of Ligue 1 Glory Amid Competitive League Dynamics

Paris Saint-Germain could secure their 13th Ligue 1 title with a draw against Angers. With a strong 21-point lead, PSG remains unbeaten for 27 games. Meanwhile, Strasbourg's impressive ascent under Liam Rosenior marks a season highlight. In contrast, Marseille struggles with recent losses dampening their campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 03-04-2025 12:55 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 12:55 IST
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stands on the brink of a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title, needing only a draw against Angers to clinch the crown. As of now, PSG enjoys a commanding 21-point advantage in the league, rendering it almost impossible for Monaco to overtake them.

Strasbourg, under the leadership of English coach Liam Rosenior, has climbed to an impressive sixth place. This is noteworthy considering it's Rosenior's debut season and limited preseason preparation. The club has lost just once in the last 14 league fixtures, eyeing a Champions League spot.

In stark contrast, Marseille has hit a rough patch, losing momentum with consecutive defeats. Coach Roberto De Zerbi and midfielder Adrien Rabiot have expressed concerns about the team's current form, which has allowed Monaco to move up in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

