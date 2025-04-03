PSG on Verge of Ligue 1 Glory Amid Competitive League Dynamics

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) stands on the brink of a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title, needing only a draw against Angers to clinch the crown. As of now, PSG enjoys a commanding 21-point advantage in the league, rendering it almost impossible for Monaco to overtake them.

Strasbourg, under the leadership of English coach Liam Rosenior, has climbed to an impressive sixth place. This is noteworthy considering it's Rosenior's debut season and limited preseason preparation. The club has lost just once in the last 14 league fixtures, eyeing a Champions League spot.

In stark contrast, Marseille has hit a rough patch, losing momentum with consecutive defeats. Coach Roberto De Zerbi and midfielder Adrien Rabiot have expressed concerns about the team's current form, which has allowed Monaco to move up in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)