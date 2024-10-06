Left Menu

Long-Delayed Sports Complex Gains Traction in North Mumbai

The Maharashtra government and the Sports Authority of India have signed an MoU to establish a sports complex in North Mumbai. Union Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted that the project, stalled for over two decades, is now progressing, promising Olympic opportunities for local athletes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2024 22:55 IST | Created: 06-10-2024 22:55 IST
Maharashtra Government, SAI sign MoU to build sports complex. (Picture: X/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
The long-standing vision of a world-class sports complex in North Mumbai is finally moving forward as the Government of Maharashtra signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Sports Authority of India (SAI). The agreement was formalized in a ceremony attended by the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal.

Piyush Goyal announced on his official X handle that the project, which had faced numerous delays for over two decades, is now progressing under the guidance of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya. He emphasized that the new complex will pave the way for aspiring athletes to compete in future Olympic Games.

During the signing event, Goyal expressed gratitude towards both the state and central governments for their collaborative efforts. He highlighted that the cooperative spirit under Maharashtra's Eknath Shinde and the Modi administration at the Centre has preserved the 37-acre site, which had previously been at risk due to decisions by former Congress governments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

