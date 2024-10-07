Left Menu

Remembering Johan Neeskens: Midfield Maestro of the Dutch Golden Era

Johan Neeskens, legendary Dutch midfielder known for his stamina and skill, passed away at 73. A pivotal figure in the 1974 and 1978 World Cup teams, Neeskens was revered for his achievements at Ajax and Barcelona. Post-retirement, he served as a coach for various teams, leaving a lasting legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 20:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 20:11 IST
Johan Neeskens, a legendary figure in Dutch football and renowned for his midfield prowess, has died at 73, as confirmed by the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) on Monday. The cause of his passing, which occurred while he was in Algeria with the KNVB's WorldCoaches project, remains undisclosed.

The football world mourns the loss of not just a gifted athlete but also a compassionate individual, praised the KNVB, reflecting on Neeskens' legacy. A finalist in the 1974 and 1978 World Cup tournaments, Neeskens was named among FIFA's 125 Greatest Living Footballers in 2004, having earned 49 caps for the Netherlands.

As a dynamic box-to-box midfielder, Neeskens etched his name in history with Ajax by clinching three consecutive European Cups between 1971 and 1973, alongside the legendary Johan Cruyff. After his illustrious playing career, he contributed to coaching, notably assisting the Dutch team in the 1998 World Cup and later working under Frank Rijkaard at Barcelona. Neeskens also managed South African club Mamelodi Sundowns until 2012, marking an end to his professional football journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)

