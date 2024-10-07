Left Menu

Remembering Johan Neeskens: Dutch Soccer Legend Passes Away

Johan Neeskens, a key player in the iconic Netherlands 'Clockwork Orange' teams of the 1970s, has died at age 73. Known for his role in total football, Neeskens enjoyed a successful career with Ajax and Barcelona and served as a coach post-retirement.

Updated: 07-10-2024 20:27 IST
Johan Neeskens, a standout midfielder for the Netherlands' legendary 'Clockwork Orange' teams of the 1970s, has passed away at the age of 73. The Dutch football association, KNVB, confirmed his death, which occurred in Algeria during a coaching event.

Neeskens was celebrated not only for his skill but also for his character, embodying total football—a fluid and dynamic playing style. Despite the Netherlands' back-to-back World Cup final losses in 1974 and 1978, Neeskens remains a cherished figure in football history.

Throughout his illustrious career, Neeskens played for Ajax, Barcelona, and New York Cosmos, earning three European Cup titles. Post-retirement, he contributed to the sport as an assistant coach. Tributes from clubs like Ajax and Barcelona honor his legacy both on and off the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

