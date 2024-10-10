Kai Hockley: The Rising Star of Britain's America's Cup Team

Kai Hockley, an 18-year-old rising star, is making waves as the youngest and first intern in Britain's America's Cup sailing team. His journey from learning to sail at a north London reservoir to competing in prestigious offshore events has been nothing short of remarkable.

This weekend, Hockley is in Barcelona with the British team led by Ben Ainslie as they prepare to challenge holders New Zealand for the esteemed 'Auld Mug.' 'Winning is everything for me,' said Hockley, who is driven by a deep passion for sailing and the thrill of competing alongside his heroes.

Named Young Sportsperson of the Year by Britain's Youth Sport Trust, Hockley aspires to achieve even more—eyeing a spot in the next Youth America's Cup and SailGP team. His dedication and hard work reflect the spirited environment of the British team, embodying their shared goal to 'bring the Cup home.'

(With inputs from agencies.)