Brazil Secures Dramatic Late Win Against Chile in World Cup Qualifiers

In a thrilling South American World Cup qualifier, Brazil secured a narrow 2-1 win over Chile on Thursday, courtesy of a last-minute goal by substitute Luiz Henrique. The match turned dramatic in its closing stages as Brazil, recovering from a recent loss to Paraguay, overcame an early deficit.

Eduardo Vargas gave Chile an early lead with a superb header just two minutes into the game, but the hosts squandered multiple opportunities to extend their advantage. Brazil capitalized on this in additional first-half time, with Savinho's clever play setting up Igor Jesus for an equalizing header.

The second half saw Brazil dominating, eventually securing victory through a well-executed strike by Botafogo's Luiz Henrique. The win puts Brazil fourth in the standings with 13 points, trailing Uruguay and Argentina.

