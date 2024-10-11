Left Menu

Brazil Secures Dramatic Late Win Against Chile in World Cup Qualifiers

Brazil clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over Chile in the South American World Cup qualifiers, thanks to a late goal by Luiz Henrique. Despite an early setback, Brazil equalized through Igor Jesus and ultimately secured crucial points, advancing to fourth in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santiago | Updated: 11-10-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 07:59 IST
In a thrilling South American World Cup qualifier, Brazil secured a narrow 2-1 win over Chile on Thursday, courtesy of a last-minute goal by substitute Luiz Henrique. The match turned dramatic in its closing stages as Brazil, recovering from a recent loss to Paraguay, overcame an early deficit.

Eduardo Vargas gave Chile an early lead with a superb header just two minutes into the game, but the hosts squandered multiple opportunities to extend their advantage. Brazil capitalized on this in additional first-half time, with Savinho's clever play setting up Igor Jesus for an equalizing header.

The second half saw Brazil dominating, eventually securing victory through a well-executed strike by Botafogo's Luiz Henrique. The win puts Brazil fourth in the standings with 13 points, trailing Uruguay and Argentina.

(With inputs from agencies.)

