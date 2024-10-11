Toyota Makes Racing Comeback with Haas F1 Partnership

Toyota is making a comeback to Formula 1 racing, 15 years after its last appearance, by becoming a technical partner of the American Haas Racing team.

Toyota's branding will be prominent on Haas cars starting at the upcoming United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The automaker's racing division will lend its expertise in design, technical, and manufacturing services to the North Carolina-based team.

While this partnership with Haas signifies a renewed involvement in F1, Toyota will not revive its own works team or supply engines, a role it previously played during its eight-season participation in the 2000s. Instead, Haas will continue using Ferrari engines, extending their existing partnership. The collaboration is set to cultivate fresh talent, including drivers, engineers, and mechanics.

