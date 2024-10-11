Cameron Green's Crucial Decision: Surgery or Series?

Cameron Green, Australia's versatile cricket all-rounder, faces a pivotal choice regarding his back injury, as he may undergo surgery that would exclude him from the home test series against India. The decision is expected within days.

Green, diagnosed with a stress fracture during the ODI series in England, is considering surgery by New Zealand specialists. This procedure could keep him off the field for several months, according to Cricket Australia's official website.

Alternately, Green might opt for rehabilitation, potentially affecting his bowling prowess. However, given his impressive batting average, selectors may still prioritize him for the series based on batting talents alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)