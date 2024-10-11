Left Menu

Cameron Green's Crucial Decision: Surgery or Series?

Cameron Green, Australia's cricket all-rounder, is contemplating surgery for a back injury that could sideline him from the upcoming test series against India. Diagnosed with a stress fracture, Green is weighing options between undergoing surgery and rehabilitation, which could impact his bowling capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 11-10-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 12:44 IST
Cameron Green's Crucial Decision: Surgery or Series?
Cameron Green
  • Country:
  • Australia

Cameron Green, Australia's versatile cricket all-rounder, faces a pivotal choice regarding his back injury, as he may undergo surgery that would exclude him from the home test series against India. The decision is expected within days.

Green, diagnosed with a stress fracture during the ODI series in England, is considering surgery by New Zealand specialists. This procedure could keep him off the field for several months, according to Cricket Australia's official website.

Alternately, Green might opt for rehabilitation, potentially affecting his bowling prowess. However, given his impressive batting average, selectors may still prioritize him for the series based on batting talents alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024