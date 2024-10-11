India Faces Vietnam in High-Stakes Friendly Clash

The Indian senior men's football team is gearing up to clash with hosts Vietnam in a significant friendly match at the Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh on Saturday. Originally slated as a tri-nation tournament, the match became a single showdown after Lebanon's unexpected withdrawal. Arriving on October 7, the Blue Tigers conducted five training sessions, diligently preparing for the encounter.

Head coach Manolo Marquez emphasized the importance of this match as part of India's strategic preparations for the forthcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers. Citing Vietnam's remarkable development and previous success in reaching the World Cup qualifier finals, Marquez acknowledged the challenging dynamics of the game. He anticipates a rigorous contest, believing it will test both teams equally.

Accompanying Marquez at the press conference, Indian midfielder Suresh Singh Wangjam expressed the squad's determination to break their winless streak. Recalling a past defeat against Vietnam, he highlighted the team's thorough preparation and strong resolve to secure a victory. Meanwhile, Vietnam, having honed their skills in a training camp and a recent practice match win, are also poised for the challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)