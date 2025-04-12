Left Menu

India Aims High with Bid for 2031 AFC Asian Cup

India, backed by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, has reinitiated its efforts to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup with the All India Football Federation submitting an Expression of Interest. The move signifies India's broader sports ambitions, including aspirations to host the 2036 Olympics and the Commonwealth Games.

India Aims High with Bid for 2031 AFC Asian Cup
Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
  • Country:
  • India

India is fervently pursuing its ambition to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, supported by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who asserts it would elevate the country's global profile, aligning with plans to stage the 2036 Olympics.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the country's submission of an Expression of Interest to host this prestigious tournament, having met the March 31 deadline.

While India aims to host Asia's paramount football event, it faces competition from established football nations including Australia and South Korea. Bids have also been filed by Indonesia and Kuwait, along with a joint bid from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

