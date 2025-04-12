India Aims High with Bid for 2031 AFC Asian Cup

India is fervently pursuing its ambition to host the 2031 AFC Asian Cup, supported by Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya who asserts it would elevate the country's global profile, aligning with plans to stage the 2036 Olympics.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed the country's submission of an Expression of Interest to host this prestigious tournament, having met the March 31 deadline.

While India aims to host Asia's paramount football event, it faces competition from established football nations including Australia and South Korea. Bids have also been filed by Indonesia and Kuwait, along with a joint bid from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

