Pat Cummins Anticipates Balanced Pitches for BGT Series

In anticipation of the Border Gavaskar Trophy series against India, Australian Test captain Pat Cummins foresees the pitches offering a palate of opportunities for batters over the course of the series. Renowned for assisting pacers with swing and bounce, the pitches may also present moments tailor-made for the batsmen.

Set to begin next month, the series has already ignited discussions among fans over which Indian quicks should be on the squad. Spanning across five different venues, Cummins is hopeful the playing surfaces will maintain an equilibrium of challenge and opportunity for batters and bowlers alike throughout its duration.

"The wickets have evolved in the past four to five years. They now seem more favorable for bowlers. Whereas earlier series between 2017 and 2019 mostly saw flat pitches, most venues now achieve a healthy balance between bat and ball," commented Cummins on Star Sports. The five Tests will unfold in Perth, Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney, venues known for extracting the best from fast bowlers.

"Some pitches may deliver quick movement while others may demand a more grinding, tactical encounter. Occasionally, conditions will be ripe for bowlers, but expect a few days where batters can truly capitalize," added Cummins. In a potential setback for India, captain Rohit Sharma might have to skip some matches due to undisclosed personal reasons, according to insiders.

The extent of Sharma's absence remains uncertain, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has yet to release an official statement. In the possibility of Sharma's absence, Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah are reportedly the leading candidates for captaining in some matches. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)