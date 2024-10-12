Epic Showdowns and Farewells: Latest in Sports
Novak Djokovic stands as the last active member of tennis' 'Big Four' while planning to continue his illustrious career. Meanwhile, Rafa Nadal is set to retire after the Davis Cup Finals due to an injury-plagued streak. The WNBA announces a seven-game series expansion for the 2025 Finals.
Novak Djokovic, formerly the world number one, remains the last active member of tennis' revered 'Big Four' alongside Federer, Murray, and Nadal. Djokovic expressed his intent to continue playing amid his rivals' retirements and the end of an era marked by their remarkable 69 Grand Slam titles.
In a landmark move, the WNBA Finals will adopt a best-of-seven format starting in 2025, enhancing the competition's excitement and aligning with other major sporting events. This decision marks a pivotal change after decades of traditional playoff structures.
The world of sports is abuzz as Rafael Nadal announced he would retire following the Davis Cup Finals. Known as the 'King of Clay,' Nadal's career includes an unparalleled 14 French Open titles. His retirement follows a series of injuries that have kept him from the courts.
