Narayan Jagadeesan Leads Tamil Nadu to Commanding Position in Ranji Trophy

Narayan Jagadeesan's century and B Sai Sudharsan's 82 propelled Tamil Nadu to a 278/3 lead against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match. Elsewhere, Chandigarh faces a challenging chase against Railways, while Delhi and Assam aim to close the gap in their respective matches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 12-10-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 17:48 IST
  • India

Narayan Jagadeesan's impressive century and B Sai Sudharsan's solid 82 steered Tamil Nadu to a strong 278 for three, giving them a 75-run lead against former champions Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match.

At Chandigarh, the home team faces a daunting challenge, needing another 310 runs to win after Railways set a formidable target with a second-innings score of 307, thanks to Upendra Yadav's crucial 124.

In other Group D action, Delhi trails Chhattisgarh by 166 runs at Raipur, while Assam, struggling at 109 for four at Guwahati, lags behind Jharkhand by 252 runs in their first innings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

