Narayan Jagadeesan Leads Tamil Nadu to Commanding Position in Ranji Trophy
Narayan Jagadeesan's century and B Sai Sudharsan's 82 propelled Tamil Nadu to a 278/3 lead against Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match. Elsewhere, Chandigarh faces a challenging chase against Railways, while Delhi and Assam aim to close the gap in their respective matches.
Narayan Jagadeesan's impressive century and B Sai Sudharsan's solid 82 steered Tamil Nadu to a strong 278 for three, giving them a 75-run lead against former champions Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match.
At Chandigarh, the home team faces a daunting challenge, needing another 310 runs to win after Railways set a formidable target with a second-innings score of 307, thanks to Upendra Yadav's crucial 124.
In other Group D action, Delhi trails Chhattisgarh by 166 runs at Raipur, while Assam, struggling at 109 for four at Guwahati, lags behind Jharkhand by 252 runs in their first innings.
