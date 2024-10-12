Narayan Jagadeesan Leads Tamil Nadu to Commanding Position in Ranji Trophy

Narayan Jagadeesan's impressive century and B Sai Sudharsan's solid 82 steered Tamil Nadu to a strong 278 for three, giving them a 75-run lead against former champions Saurashtra in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match.

At Chandigarh, the home team faces a daunting challenge, needing another 310 runs to win after Railways set a formidable target with a second-innings score of 307, thanks to Upendra Yadav's crucial 124.

In other Group D action, Delhi trails Chhattisgarh by 166 runs at Raipur, while Assam, struggling at 109 for four at Guwahati, lags behind Jharkhand by 252 runs in their first innings.

