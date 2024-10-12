Surya Aditya Shines for India in Asian Equestrian Cup

In a striking display of skill and composure, 18-year-old Surya Aditya from Chennai secured a silver medal in Round 1 of the Asian Equestrian Federation Cup-Youth (AEF Cup CSIY-B). Aditya impressively navigated the 11-obstacle, 1.15m show jumping course with zero penalty points, clocking a swift 71.42 seconds. His performance was just shy of gold medalist Iran's Mollaafzal, who finished 6.22 seconds ahead. Bronze went to Fabiola Chong at 79.99 seconds.

Out of a field of 12 competitors, only eight managed to complete the testing course successfully. Notable performances included Myanmar's Kyaw Uwnna Aung, who claimed fourth place with a flawless round in 89.66 seconds, and Thailand's Papungkorn Pabbamnan, who finished in 92.50 seconds. Cambodia's Menglong Rinda posted a quick 70.77 seconds but was penalized four points. Malaysia's Muhammad Nazirul Amsyar and India's Avik Bhatia also completed the course, albeit with penalties affecting their rankings.

EFI Secretary General Col. Jaiveer Singh praised the participants for their skill and dedication, highlighting the significance of hosting the AEF Cup CSIY-B in India after 14 years. "We are incredibly proud of Surya Aditya and all the participants," he said. This prestigious event continues with more challenges on Day 2 at Surge Stables in Bengaluru, drawing talent from 11 nations and running until October 13.

