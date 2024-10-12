Left Menu

Triveni Continental Kings Clinch Global Chess League Title

Triveni Continental Kings retained their title in the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League by triumphing over PBG Alaskan Knights. Led by Alireza Firouzja, the team displayed strategic brilliance across two intense matches. Alexandra Kosteniuk's decisive performance was pivotal in securing their victory and a $500,000 prize.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 23:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a gripping finale, the Triveni Continental Kings, spearheaded by the dynamic Alireza Firouzja, successfully defended their Tech Mahindra Global Chess League title. The team outmaneuvered the PBG Alaskan Knights, capturing a 9-7 and 13-7 win over two dramatic matches held at the iconic Friends House.

The victory was bolstered by an outstanding performance from former women's world champion Alexandra Kosteniuk. Her win over Tan Zhongyi in the second match's climax denied the Knights a chance at tiebreaks, solidifying Triveni's lead and earning a $500,000 reward.

The PBG Alaskan Knights, who portrayed a robust defense throughout the season, fell short in the final despite a promising start. Their valiant effort netted a $250,000 runner-up prize. The competition showcased impressive strategic depths, confirming chess as a thrilling spectator sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

