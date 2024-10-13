Mahela Jayawardene Returns to Mumbai Indians as Head Coach
Mahela Jayawardene, former Sri Lanka captain, rejoins Mumbai Indians as head coach amid a major team overhaul. With a past record of leading the IPL team to three title wins, he aims to rejuvenate the squad after a disappointing season. He replaces Mark Boucher.
- Country:
- India
In a significant move, Mumbai Indians have appointed Mahela Jayawardene as their head coach amid preparations for a mega auction. Jayawardene, who previously served in this role with success from 2017 to 2021, returns to the team after its recent poor performance.
Jayawardene steps in to replace Mark Boucher, whose term ended after a below-par season where Mumbai Indians finished last. This change is part of a broader effort to revitalize the team and regain their winning momentum.
The former Sri Lankan captain expressed enthusiasm about the opportunity to build on the team's history and future, striving to bring back past glories and win more titles under his leadership.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indian government will decide whether cricket team will travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy next year: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla.
Stronger Than Ever: India's Women's Cricket Team Prepares for T20 World Cup
Indian Government to Decide on Cricket Team's Pakistan Tour for Champions Trophy
Former Indian cricket team captain and Cong leader Mohammed Azharuddin appears before ED in Hyderabad in money laundering case: Officials.
India Women's Cricket Team Shines Despite Injuries