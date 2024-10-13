New Zealand Soars to 3-0 Lead in America's Cup

New Zealand clinched another victory in the ongoing America's Cup, extending their lead to 3-0 against Great Britain on Saturday. The race took a dramatic turn as Ben Ainslie's team struggled to recover from a penalty incurred due to a tactical manoeuvre by Peter Burling and his New Zealand crew just before the race started.

The penalty required the British team to fall back 75 metres, giving the Kiwis a significant advantage right from the start. Although Britain's team came near to surpassing New Zealand during an initial series of tacks, New Zealand quickly regained momentum.

New Zealand's commanding performance secured a clear win by the finish line. Fans are eagerly awaiting the second race, which is scheduled for later on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)