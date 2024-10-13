New Zealand Leads with Tactical Precision in America's Cup Showdown

On Sunday, New Zealand decisively won the third America's Cup race against Britain, bringing their lead in the first-to-seven series to 3-0. The race was marked by a tense moment before the start when Britain's Ben Ainslie received a penalty after failing to keep clear of Peter Burling's New Zealand team.

Peter Burling reflected on the close pre-start encounter with humor, expressing satisfaction with his team's preparation. The New Zealand crew had been enhancing their strategies to successfully defend the America's Cup title, following Britain's challenge after securing the right.

Despite a spirited attempt to overtake during an early tacking duel, Britain could not surpass the Kiwi team, who sealed a resounding victory. Ainslie acknowledged the setback but remained optimistic about the ongoing competition, urging his team to remain determined in their quest for the historic trophy.

(With inputs from agencies.)