Spectacular Victories and Records: A Weekend in Sports

A weekend packed with exhilarating sports victories marked significant developments across multiple games. Utah Hockey Club edged past the New York Rangers in an overtime thriller, with Clayton Keller sealing the deal with a backhanded goal in extra time.

In baseball, the Guardians advanced to the AL Championship Series after a dominant performance against the Detroit Tigers, with Lane Thomas hitting pivotal runs. Meanwhile, Kenya's Ruth Chepngetich made headlines by breaking the women's marathon world record in Chicago, finishing in an impressive two hours, nine minutes, and 56 seconds.

Female sports advocacy took center stage as Billie Jean King's Women's Sports Foundation celebrated 50 years of empowering athletes. The foundation, initiated by King, continues to support and uplift women's sports through significant financial backing and global influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)