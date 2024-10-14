SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans
SailGP announces the introduction of advanced T-Foils for its F50 catamarans, promising enhanced speeds and tighter races for the next season. With anticipated record-breaking performances, the new foils, made from titanium and carbon, are designed for improved control and reduced drag, according to CEO Russell Coutts.
SailGP has announced plans to upgrade its F50 catamarans with new T-Foils, aiming to boost speed and enhance race competitiveness from next year. The high-octane global racing series will see its fifth season kick off next month in Dubai.
According to CEO Russell Coutts, the introduction of the T-shaped foils will be transformative for the sport, allowing teams greater control at high speeds and better performance, particularly when sailing upwind. Testing has already displayed remarkable results, with the Canada SailGP team hitting a record 101.98 km/h in San Francisco.
The foils, constructed from titanium and carbon, are designed with safety in mind, featuring tips that detach in high-speed collisions. Additional light-wind foils are also in development to enhance performance in lighter breezes, promising more dynamic races across various conditions.
