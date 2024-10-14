Left Menu

SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans

SailGP announces the introduction of advanced T-Foils for its F50 catamarans, promising enhanced speeds and tighter races for the next season. With anticipated record-breaking performances, the new foils, made from titanium and carbon, are designed for improved control and reduced drag, according to CEO Russell Coutts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-10-2024 05:32 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 05:32 IST
SailGP Unveils Speed-Boosting T-Foils for F50 Catamarans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SailGP has announced plans to upgrade its F50 catamarans with new T-Foils, aiming to boost speed and enhance race competitiveness from next year. The high-octane global racing series will see its fifth season kick off next month in Dubai.

According to CEO Russell Coutts, the introduction of the T-shaped foils will be transformative for the sport, allowing teams greater control at high speeds and better performance, particularly when sailing upwind. Testing has already displayed remarkable results, with the Canada SailGP team hitting a record 101.98 km/h in San Francisco.

The foils, constructed from titanium and carbon, are designed with safety in mind, featuring tips that detach in high-speed collisions. Additional light-wind foils are also in development to enhance performance in lighter breezes, promising more dynamic races across various conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024