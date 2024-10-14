Injury Sidelines Teenage Soccer Phenom Lamine Yamal
Teen soccer star Lamine Yamal withdraws from Spain's Nations League squad due to a leg muscle strain. His absence comes after aiding Spain's win over Denmark and securing the European Championship. Coach Luis de la Fuente has replaced him with Rodrigo Riquelme from Atletico Madrid.
Teenage soccer standout Lamine Yamal has been compelled to withdraw from Spain's national squad after sustaining a muscle strain in his left leg.
The injury will prevent Yamal from participating in Spain's Nations League match against Serbia on Tuesday. Just a day before, the 17-year-old played a pivotal role in Spain's 1-0 victory over Denmark.
In response to his injury, Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, quickly called in Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme as Yamal's replacement.
