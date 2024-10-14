Left Menu

Injury Sidelines Teenage Soccer Phenom Lamine Yamal

Teen soccer star Lamine Yamal withdraws from Spain's Nations League squad due to a leg muscle strain. His absence comes after aiding Spain's win over Denmark and securing the European Championship. Coach Luis de la Fuente has replaced him with Rodrigo Riquelme from Atletico Madrid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 14-10-2024 09:28 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 09:28 IST
Injury Sidelines Teenage Soccer Phenom Lamine Yamal
Lamine Yamal
  • Country:
  • Spain

Teenage soccer standout Lamine Yamal has been compelled to withdraw from Spain's national squad after sustaining a muscle strain in his left leg.

The injury will prevent Yamal from participating in Spain's Nations League match against Serbia on Tuesday. Just a day before, the 17-year-old played a pivotal role in Spain's 1-0 victory over Denmark.

In response to his injury, Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, quickly called in Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme as Yamal's replacement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024