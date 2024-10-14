Injury Sidelines Teenage Soccer Phenom Lamine Yamal

Teenage soccer standout Lamine Yamal has been compelled to withdraw from Spain's national squad after sustaining a muscle strain in his left leg.

The injury will prevent Yamal from participating in Spain's Nations League match against Serbia on Tuesday. Just a day before, the 17-year-old played a pivotal role in Spain's 1-0 victory over Denmark.

In response to his injury, Spain's coach, Luis de la Fuente, quickly called in Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme as Yamal's replacement.

